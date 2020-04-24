CLOSE
Bless-ed Bros: The Many Unbothered Faces Of Omarion & O’Ryan

Today marks the singer's 35th birthday, and what better way to celebrate than to honor his admirable, unbothered ways.

omarion

Source: Monica Schipper / Contributor / Getty

Omarion has seen his fair share of ups and downs over the past 20 years — but unlike most of his peers that he came in the game with, O has always remained focused cool as a cucumber.

He joined his former group, B2K reunited for the Millenium Tour back in 2019, which turned out to be one of the biggest tours of the year. He hopped back in the studio to give fans more music, and even got custody of his two children Megaa and Amei.

 

All while experiencing his glow up, Omarion was also experiencing a different kind of baby mama drama. His situation is so unique that half the time it didn’t even seem like he was involved.

 

Unbotheredness must run in the family, because Omarion’s brother and O’ryan, seems to be just as carefree. The singer, who shares an 11-year old daughter with Jhene Aiko, was spotting kicking it with Omari and the kids on Earth Day, looking sunkissed and zen.

 

The brothers also shared a beautiful spread in Preme magazine.

 

Salute to the buddhist-like bredren. We could all use that type of energy during these times. Take a look at some of Omarion and O’ryans most unbothered looks. 

 

 

omarion

Source: Monica Schipper / Contributor / Getty

Y’all staying in or going out ?!

omarion

Source: Monica Schipper / Contributor / Getty

Picking up the phone at 2:12 like

omarion

Source: Monica Schipper / Contributor / Getty

omarion

Source: Monica Schipper / Contributor / Getty

Plotting to disturb your unhappiness

Omarion

Source: Atlantic Records

Bless-ed Bros: The Many Unbothered Faces Of Omarion & O’Ryan  was originally published on globalgrind.com

omarion

