CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Niecy Nash & Her Snatched Waist Own The #PillowChallenge

The "Claws" star is serving up some serious sexy with this mini-dress lewk.

51st NAACP Image Awards - Non-Televised Awards Dinner - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

The #PillowChallenge is still going strong y’all!

The newest celebrity to tackle taking her bedding to turn it into haute couture is none other than Ms. Snatched Waist herself, Niecy Nash.

For her ensemble, the 50-year-old Claws star wrapped the smallest pillow she could find around her hourglass to give you this satin mini-dress look, finishing her outfit off with a pair of black heels, a black gold buckled Gucci belt and long cascading curls.

“#PillowChallenge M I N I 🥰 #BoredInTheHouseInTheHouseBored,” the Emmy nominee wrote on Instagram this week. 

Just look at all the leg she is giving us!

 

I have to admit before a few weeks ago, I had no clue the #PillowChallenge was even a thing, but apparently, it’s one of the hottest trends on them Instagram streets and I absolutely love it.

It’s obvious that folks needed something fun to do during the lockdown to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they decided to turn their pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad at it. You have to get your joy wherever and however you can.

Now, Niecy isn’t the only celeb to accept this popular fashion trend.

Earlier this week, Tracee Ellis Ross took the challenge and looked marvelously shea buttered down, recyclable and sulfate-free (perfect for Earth Day). We have to stan a green-conscious-looking queen.

“Am I too late? #pillowchallenge,” the 47-year-old black-ish star asked on Instagram. 

View this post on Instagram

Am I too late? #pillowchallenge

A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) on

 

And just last week Halle Berry posted a pic of her giving us our ENTIRE LIVES!

“You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on April 15, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet.

 

 

You all better werk!

RELATED NEWS:

Niecy, You’re Absolutely Right. It’s Time We Stop Believing Our Worth Is Wrapped Up In A Man

Tracee Ellis Ross Is Serving Sustainable Shea Butter Goddess In Her #PillowChallenge

Halle, Sis. You Didn’t Have To Slay This Hard For The #PillowChallenge!

See What You Started Halle? Sistas Are Taking Over The #PillowChallenge

See What You Started Halle? Sistas' Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge

22 photos Launch gallery

See What You Started Halle? Sistas' Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge

Continue reading See What You Started Halle? Sistas’ Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge

See What You Started Halle? Sistas' Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge

Before last week, I had no clue the #PillowChallenge was even a thing, but apparently, it's one of the hottest trends on them Instagram streets. Perhaps because folks needed something fun to do during the lockdown to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they decided to turn their pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad at it. You have to get your joy wherever and however you can. Clearly, this innovative fashion challenge is gaining traction, cause as we previously wrote, last week Halle Berry caught wind of it and posted the flyest pic of her accepting this innovative challenge. “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on Wednesday morning, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Ac0guDdtY/ You better slay sis! Well not surprisingly, plenty of sistas out there took notice and starting slaying this challenge in their own way. From grownups to our babies, here are some of our favorite and funniest lewks!

Niecy Nash & Her Snatched Waist Own The #PillowChallenge  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Niecy Nash

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Kanye West Hot 97 Summerjam 2016
Report: Meet Hip-Hop’s Second Billionaire, Kanye West
 51 seconds ago
04.24.20
Bless-ed Bros: The Many Unbothered Faces Of Omarion…
 6 hours ago
04.24.20
2 Chainz Plans To Open His Atlanta Restaurants…
 8 hours ago
04.24.20
WATCH: Trevor Noah Talks Verzuz With Babyface and…
 9 hours ago
04.24.20
Because It Need Be Said: Do Not Bathe,…
 9 hours ago
04.24.20
Cardi B Calls Out Georgians Who Favor Premature…
 9 hours ago
04.24.20
Niecy Nash & Her Snatched Waist Own The…
 10 hours ago
04.24.20
Travis Scott - Astroworld Festival 2019
Watch Travis Scott's Virtual Fortnite Concert
 11 hours ago
04.24.20
A Whitney Houston Biopic Is In The Works…
 14 hours ago
04.24.20
Rep. Maxine Waters Shares That Her Sister Is…
 1 day ago
04.24.20
7 itemsFred The Godson In Concert - New York, NY
NYC Rapper Fred The Godson Reportedly Loses Battle…
 1 day ago
04.23.20
Texas Chief Nurse Designs Masks That Protect Better…
 1 day ago
04.23.20
Swizz Beatz & Timbaland Want Diddy & Dre…
 1 day ago
04.23.20
Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Calls For People…
 1 day ago
04.23.20
Beyoncé’s BeyGOOD Foundation Announces COVID-19 Relief Plan Offering…
 1 day ago
04.23.20
Louisiana Rapper Bennahhunnaa Allegedly Shot In Stomach By…
 1 day ago
04.23.20
Photos
Close