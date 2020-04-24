CLOSE
Prayers Up: Dak Prescott’s Brother, Jace Passes Away

Jace Presscott

Jace Prescott, the older brother of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has passed away. No cause of death has been determined.

The Ft. Worth Star-Telegraph says that Jace, 31, passed away in his Orange, Texas home on Thursday, hours before the NFL Draft. The Cowboys confirmed the news with a brief statement.

“It is with great sadness and support that we share the news of the passing of Jace Prescott today. The loss of Tad and Dak’s brother is devastating. At this incredibly difficult time, the Prescott family asks only for prayers and respect for their privacy.

Jace was the middle child between he, Tad, and Dak. A product of Northwestern State University, Jace was an offensive lineman for the school for three seasons from 2008 to 2010. He also starred at Haughton High School in Louisiana.

“He was a great kid who dominated games,” Prescott’s high school football coach, Rodney Guin told the Shreveport Times upon the news of Jace’s passing. “He was a pleasure to coach—as were all the Prescott boys.”

The brothers, Jace, Dak, and Tad all starred together in a Campbell’s Chunky Soup commercial last year. Prescott’s mother, Peggy, passed away from colon cancer in 2013.

This story is developing.

