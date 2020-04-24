CLOSE
A Whitney Houston Biopic Is In The Works By Her Estate And Clive Davis

We will get an inside look at the life that produced the greatest voice of our time.

Whitney Houston’s story will be formally shared with the world. A movie about her life is reportedly in the works.

As spotted on The Hollywood Reporter a film project on the late great singer is coming our way. According to the feature her longtime friend, mentor and record label executive Clive Davis is working with the Houston Estate to develop the project. Titled I Wanna Dance With Somebody, the motion picture already has legs. The screenplay will be penned by Anthony McCarten, the writer behind the Queen biopic Bohemian RhapsodyAdditionally Stella Meghie who helmed The Photograph is slotted to direct.

Wishing @clivejdavis a very happy birthday!

Pat Houston, Whitney’s sister-in-law, will produce the movie on behalf of the estate. She will also partner with Davis, Primary Wave Music’s Larry Mestel and Denis O’Sullivan to bring the idea to life. With her managing the project this ensures that Nippy’s music can be used. This is key as many biopics fail to meet the hype due to licensing legalities.

Born in Newark, New Jersey Whitney became one of the world’s most celebrated voices in music. She would go on to sell over 200 million records worldwide. On February 11, 2012 she was found unconscious in her suite at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Toxicology results revealed she had cocaine in her system. Her passing occurred the night of the Grammy Awards and ironically Clive Davis proceeded to host his yearly after party at the same property even though her body was still upstairs.

I Wanna Dance With Somebody currently does not have distribution.

A Whitney Houston Biopic Is In The Works By Her Estate And Clive Davis  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Photos
Close