CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

“Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince” Airs Tonight On CBS

CBS will air a special tribute to Prince, “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince” on the fourth anniversary of the legend’s death.

The concert was recorded in January after the 2020 GRAMMY Awards and will feature a long list of stars like John Legend, Earth, Wind, & Fire, H.E.R., Sheila E., and Usher performing the hits. Actress Maya Rudolph will host and also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess.

“The tribute brings together so many musicians, artists and people that have worked with Prince or were inspired by him,” Sheila E. told Billboard. “It’s really a coming together of the community. And if I have to speak to what Prince would think about his legacy, it’s that. He’d be thrilled to know that the community is carrying his legacy forward, pushing the envelope and paying respect to the power of music.”

Over the course of his long career, the superstar was a 38-time GRAMMY nominee and seven-time GRAMMY winner. The special will broadcast Tuesday, April 21 from 9–11PM ET/PT on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.

To learn more about Prince, visit Prince.com and follow @Prince on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Remembering Prince: 1958-2016 [PHOTOS]

11 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Prince: 1958-2016 [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Remembering Prince: 1958-2016 [PHOTOS]

Remembering Prince: 1958-2016 [PHOTOS]

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

“Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince” Airs Tonight On CBS  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Grammys , Prince

More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
10 items
No Bow Wow Slander Tolerated As Twitter Debates…
 2 hours ago
04.21.20
“Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince”…
 2 hours ago
04.21.20
Georgia Governor To Reopen Hair Salons, Barbershops &…
 17 hours ago
04.20.20
Unpopular Opinion: ‘Black AF’ Is Flawed AF, But…
 18 hours ago
04.20.20
Tamar Braxton Will Confront Hair Stylists Over Bad…
 20 hours ago
04.20.20
24 items
Stoner SZN: All The Songs You Need On…
 23 hours ago
04.20.20
Oh No! Sources Say Neiman Marcus Will File…
 1 day ago
04.20.20
17 items
Run Me My Money: Key Moments From ‘The…
 1 day ago
04.20.20
Boosie Badazz & Mo3
Boosie Testing Out Which Smart Water Is The…
 1 day ago
04.20.20
10 items
Wiz Khalifa Blessed The Stoners With ‘The Saga…
 1 day ago
04.20.20
Snoop Dogg AKA DJ Snoopadelic & Merry Jane…
 2 days ago
04.19.20
“Don’t Like” Producer Young Chop Arrested Again For…
 3 days ago
04.18.20
Drake’s “Tootsie Slide” Hits 1 Billion Mark On…
 3 days ago
04.18.20
Your Kids Can Read Along With Michelle Obama
 3 days ago
04.18.20
Ja Rule Says He Influenced 50 Cent Musically
 4 days ago
04.17.20
Here Is A List Of The Stay At…
 4 days ago
04.18.20
Photos
Close