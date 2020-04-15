CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

You Care: Nicki Minaj Is Still Married Despite Name Change On Her Socials

The Queen is still Petty.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - February 12, 2020

Source: Robert Kamau / Getty

While they will always remain undefeated The Internets need to taking things so literal. The self proclaimed Queen of Rap is stilled formally spoken for.

Page Six is reporting that Nicki Minaj’s recent name change on social media had a lot of folks in their feelings. According to the story the first lady of Young Money Records recently changed her handle on Twitter to “YIKES”. It was previously “Mrs. Petty” to as a nod to recently jumping the broom from her old boyfriend turned fiance turned husband. Naturally the sudden switch caught the eyes of her followers and speculation of a break up soon came after.

The gossip site spoke to an alleged source close to the “Chun-Li” rapper say that there is no need for alarm. “Nicki Minaj is still with her man. It’s just business as usual for her highness as she prepares to release new music” they explained. Even though it seems Onika and Kenneth seem to still be together it is only fair to assume things in their personal life from perfect.

Back in March her hubby was arrested in California for not registering as a sex offender in that state. For those not in the know he has a spotty history with the law. When he was a teenager he was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. He also plead guilty to first degree manslaughter for which he served seven years of a 10-year sentence.

Kenny Petty Mugshots

Source: NY Sex Offender Registry / NY Sex Offender Registry

Minaj has kept a low profile on social media as she has not posted in six weeks.

View this post on Instagram

Peace & blessings to you

A post shared by Barbie (@nickiminaj) on

Photo: Apega/WENN.com

You Care: Nicki Minaj Is Still Married Despite Name Change On Her Socials  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Kenneth petty , nicki minaj

Also On 97.9 The Box:
He Got Money: Drake Shows The Inside Of His Luxury Toronto Mansion [PHOTOS]
3 photos
More From TheBoxHouston
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
You Care: Nicki Minaj Is Still Married Despite…
 3 hours ago
04.15.20
Big Sean Checks 2 Chainz Over Comments That…
 3 hours ago
04.15.20
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic’s Shiny Ass Shirts Have…
 6 hours ago
04.15.20
Lifetime Releases Official Trailer For Salt-N-Pepa Biopic
 6 hours ago
04.15.20
Plot Twist: Jussie Smollett Allegedly Hooked Up With…
 6 hours ago
04.15.20
Apple Finally Unveils Its Second-Generation iPhone SE, Will…
 6 hours ago
04.15.20
Cardi B Chops It Up With Bernie Sanders…
 9 hours ago
04.15.20
Essence Festival 2020 Canceled Due To Coronavirus Concerns
 10 hours ago
04.15.20
Kanye West Covers ‘GQ’ Mag, Talks Kobe &…
 10 hours ago
04.15.20
Funny, Foolish, Foul: The Wildest Moments From Tory…
 1 day ago
04.14.20
15 items
Wiz Khalifa Celebrates 10th Anniversary Of ‘Kush &…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
Jeannie Mai Tears Up While Talking About Engagement…
 1 day ago
04.14.20
DaBaby Announces New Album, Drops Friday
 1 day ago
04.14.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Da Brat! Her Trendsetting Style Through…
 1 day ago
04.15.20
50 Cent Says Gayle King Stepped To Him…
 1 day ago
04.14.20
YIKES. Did Nicki Minaj And Kenneth Petty Secretly…
 1 day ago
04.14.20
Photos
Close