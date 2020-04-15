You Care: Nicki Minaj Is Still Married Despite Name Change On Her Socials

While they will always remain undefeated The Internets need to taking things so literal. The self proclaimed Queen of Rap is stilled formally spoken for.

Page Six is reporting that Nicki Minaj’s recent name change on social media had a lot of folks in their feelings. According to the story the first lady of Young Money Records recently changed her handle on Twitter to “YIKES”. It was previously “Mrs. Petty” to as a nod to recently jumping the broom from her old boyfriend turned fiance turned husband. Naturally the sudden switch caught the eyes of her followers and speculation of a break up soon came after.

The gossip site spoke to an alleged source close to the “Chun-Li” rapper say that there is no need for alarm. “Nicki Minaj is still with her man. It’s just business as usual for her highness as she prepares to release new music” they explained. Even though it seems Onika and Kenneth seem to still be together it is only fair to assume things in their personal life from perfect.

Back in March her hubby was arrested in California for not registering as a sex offender in that state. For those not in the know he has a spotty history with the law. When he was a teenager he was convicted of attempted rape of a 16-year-old girl. He also plead guilty to first degree manslaughter for which he served seven years of a 10-year sentence.

Minaj has kept a low profile on social media as she has not posted in six weeks.

