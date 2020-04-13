CLOSE
Ex-NFL QB Tavaris Jackson Killed In A Car Accident

Former NFL quarterback Tavaris Jackson, who spent years playing for the Seattle Seahawks, Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings, has passed away. He was 36.

Jackson died in a car accident in his native Alabama, according to a spokesperson for Tennessee State University. He was the school’s quarterback coach.

A former second-round pick from Alabama State, Jackson was drafted by the Vikings in 2006 but his best year in the NFL came in 2011 when he started for the Seahawks. In 14 games, Jackson threw for 3,091 yards and 14 touchdowns. He earned a Super Bowl ring with the Seahawks in 2015 when he returned to be a backup to Russell Wilson.

