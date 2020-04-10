Usher, Jon & Luda Do It Again: Hear Usher’s New SexBeat Collab With Lil Jon & Ludacris [NEW MUSIC]

16 years after the trio made not only a classic party song with “Yeah” and a classic song period in “Lovers And Friends,” Usher, Lil Jon, and Ludacris have reunited for a sensual banger to help your bedroom out during these quarantined times.

Titled “SexBeat,” the song according to Lil Jon was made two years ago and is just now seeing the light of day thanks to a little fan pressure and response from when the Atlanta producer/DJ/rapper premiered a snippet of it during his Verzuz battle with T-Pain.

If you’re thinking this is going to be another bedroom boom record, you’re right. Luda’s counting double-digit orgasms after an elegant piano opener, and Usher slides in with the chorus soon after, Sex beat, yeah/ Sex beat, ohhh/ Put this on and watch us take it as far as you let me/ Sex beat, yeah/ Sex beat, ohhh/ When we get in that room and the bass go boom/ Something about the way you make me move, move.”

Press play on “SexBeat” below. It’s the follow-up to Usher & Ella Mai‘s star-studded “Don’t Waste My Time” video with Snoop Dogg, Eric Bellinger and more enjoying a house party before all of us had to do those via Zoom and FaceTime.

