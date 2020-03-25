CLOSE
Usher & Ella Mai Give Classic House Party Vibes In “Don’t Waste My Time” Video [WATCH]

Usher is back! The R&B legend is gearing up to release his next album and on Wednesday dropped a fun, party-ready video for his new “Don’t Waste My Time” single featuring Ella Mai.

With Snoop Dogg serving as the house chef, all of the friends from Eric Bellinger to Evan Ross and Diddy popping up, and everybody getting ready for a summer/spring type vibe, Usher brings out the dance moves and loud colors for a house party that we definitely need (and miss) right now.

Check out the video for “Don’t Waste My Time” below.

