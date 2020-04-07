CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

YG The Latest Celebrity To Ridicuslously Push A Bonehead 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory

The conspiracy theory that YG is spreading is responsible for violent hysteria currently going on in the UK.

YG Shares Conspiracy Theory Falsely Linking 5G Service & The Coronavirus

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

The coronavirus isn’t the only thing spreading around the world, misinformation is being shared at an alarming rate also, especially one particular conspiracy theory that has caught fire on the web.

Compton-born rapper, YG, is the latest celebrity to throw his name behind the absolutely false information. The “Go Loko” rapper shared the dangerous conspiracy theory on his Instagram stories with the caption:

“They telling us stay in the house kuz they don’t want us to see all them new 5G towers they putting up….. – stay woke,”

The conspiracy theory that YG is spreading is responsible for violent hysteria currently going on in the UK. The Verge reports that seven cell towers have been set on fire as a direct result of the misinformation continues to spread online. To add insult to injury, one of the towers that was burned down wasn’t even 5G.

To help stop the spread of the conspiracy theory, YouTube announced that it will take action and reduce the amount of content that is pushing the false information. At the time of the announcement from the Google-owned video streaming platform, four more towers were burned down.

Keri Hilson already got knocked down on social media for sharing a false conspiracy theory linking 5G wireless network towers and the global coronavirus pandemic. She wrote, “5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!.” Actor Woody Harrelson got in on the fun as well sharing and eventually deleting a post on Instagram.

Again, we repeat there is no evidence linking 5G cell service to the spread of the coronavirus. You can head here to get all of the facts on the situation that easily debunks the conspiracy theory.

Photo: VALERIE MACON / Getty

YG The Latest Celebrity To Ridicuslously Push A Bonehead 5G Coronavirus Conspiracy Theory  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

YG

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
50 Cent Gets Greenlight For BMF Series On…
 3 hours ago
04.07.20
7 Instagram ‘VERZUZ’ Battles We Want To See 
 3 hours ago
04.07.20
Here’s Why Wendy Williams Shaded Her Homegirl NeNe…
 6 hours ago
04.07.20
Meek Mill Responds To 2 Chainz IG Live…
 7 hours ago
04.07.20
YG The Latest Celebrity To Ridicuslously Push A…
 7 hours ago
04.07.20
’Candyman’ Remake Pushed Back To September Due To…
 8 hours ago
04.07.20
Master P Supports Elderly New Orleans Residents During…
 10 hours ago
04.07.20
AMC Theaters In Danger Of Never Re-Opening After…
 11 hours ago
04.07.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is An Utter Savage On…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
15 items
My Karen? Twitter Poll Suggests The Term “Karen”…
 1 day ago
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
It Took A Global Pandemic To Get Drake…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Swizz Beatz Postpones Teddy Riley vs Babyface Battle:…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For 42 Waitresses…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Photos
Close