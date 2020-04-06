CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet Away From Him

Street Style - NYFW: Men's July 2017 - Day 3

Source: Daniel Zuchnik / Getty

People had an issue with giving us personal space BEFORE the pandemic, so how can they possibly know how far away six feet is while we’re social distancing?

One man thought about the problem and then got to work creating a homemade device that’s guaranteed to keep people away from him. Lowkey, we might need one of these even after social distancing is over!

 

Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala - Arrivals

9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight Off The Red Carpet And To The Alter

8 photos Launch gallery

9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight Off The Red Carpet And To The Alter

Continue reading 9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight Off The Red Carpet And To The Alter

9 Times Jeannie & Jeezy Could Walk Straight Off The Red Carpet And To The Alter

He put on a ring on! Rapper Young Jeezy and The Real host Jeannie Mai are engaged! According to People, Jeezy was planning to pop the question during a previously planned trip to Vietnam. Thanks to the coronavirus, that trip was cancelled, but Jeezy wouldn't be detoured. He planned a romantic Vietnamese proposal at home. “Jeannie and Jay were set for a trip to Vietnam this April. What Jeannie didn’t know is that Jay was planning to propose,” Mai’s rep tells PEOPLE. “Instead, Jay decided to bring Vietnam to Jeannie with a surprise quarantine date night in his home filled with Vietnamese food and decor.” https://www.instagram.com/p/B-qBAc1hFvm/ https://www.instagram.com/p/B-pW8UDpVaf/ Jeannie's ring is reportedly cost around 150K based off estimations from jeweler Olivia Landau, CEO of The Clear Cut. "Her ring looks like a gorgeous 4-5ct marquise cut diamond set in a thicker pave diamond setting featuring a tiny emerald in her band," Landau told E! News. Jeannie and Jeezy have been dating since 2018. The duo instantly became a favorite among celebrity power couples. Not only do they seem to genuinely enjoy one another's company, they are fashion forward as a unit. From the moment the officially announced their relationship in all-white matching outfits, they've been slaying their way to the alter.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet Away From Him  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
’Candyman’ Remake Pushed Back To September Due To…
 1 hour ago
04.07.20
Master P Supports Elderly New Orleans Residents During…
 3 hours ago
04.07.20
AMC Theaters In Danger Of Never Re-Opening After…
 5 hours ago
04.07.20
Megan Thee Stallion Is An Utter Savage On…
 17 hours ago
04.07.20
Man Creates Structure To Keep People Six Feet…
 20 hours ago
04.07.20
15 items
My Karen? Twitter Poll Suggests The Term “Karen”…
 20 hours ago
04.07.20
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…
 23 hours ago
04.06.20
It Took A Global Pandemic To Get Drake…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Swizz Beatz Postpones Teddy Riley vs Babyface Battle:…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For 42 Waitresses…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hasn’t Been Home A Second &…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
JAY-Z & Meek Mill Provide Much Needed Masks…
 1 day ago
04.06.20
15 items
Lil Jon vs. T-Pain Instagram Live Battle Sets…
 2 days ago
04.05.20
‘Tiger King’ Getting New Episode According To Jeff…
 2 days ago
04.05.20
15 items
NBA YoungBoy Disses Kodak Black & Jackboy, Nike…
 2 days ago
04.05.20
Photos
Close