CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher Rate Than Others

In poorer areas across the nation populated with Black residents, COVID-19 cases are especially high according to still-developing data.

Covid-19 - Protected in the city

Source: filadendron / Getty

While the coronavirus crisis and spread of COVID-19 cases are an international concern, here in the United States the stakes may be higher for some. Early and still-developing data suggests that Black Americans are suffering from more coronavirus-related cases than others, hammering home a sobering truth about the disparities of healthcare in the United States.

ProPublica published a report of how coronavirus has taken hold in the city of Milwaukee, Wisc., a city that is predominately Black. The report notes that a lax approach and response to the situation has led to a rise in cases in the Black community, which was also misled by false claims of immunity, conspiracy theories, and other dangerous missives. Officials in the city also kept much of the focus on international travel, once again halting attempts at a proper strategy.

The report goes on to note that quarantine and shelter-in-place orders were met with some resistance as it served as a reminder of a not-so-distant past where Black Americans faced higher rates of discrimination and imprisonment than their white counterparts.

What’s happening in Milwaukee has been reported nationally by large media outlets as the idea is that residents who reside in rural or impoverished areas will not enjoy the same manner of access than more affluent residents in larger cities.

ProPublica’s report noted that Black Americans make up around half of Milwaukee County’s positive coronavirus cases and a large majority of the county’s related death rate. To date, the Wisconsin city is one of few across the nation that are cataloging data by race.

Read ProPublica’s report here.

Photo: Getty

Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher Rate Than Others  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Facing Facts: Coronavirus Affecting Black Americans At Higher…
 2 hours ago
04.06.20
It Took A Global Pandemic To Get Drake…
 3 hours ago
04.06.20
Swizz Beatz Postpones Teddy Riley vs Babyface Battle:…
 3 hours ago
04.06.20
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
 4 hours ago
04.06.20
Tyler Perry Leaves $21,000 Tip For 42 Waitresses…
 4 hours ago
04.06.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hasn’t Been Home A Second &…
 5 hours ago
04.06.20
JAY-Z & Meek Mill Provide Much Needed Masks…
 6 hours ago
04.06.20
15 items
Lil Jon vs. T-Pain Instagram Live Battle Sets…
 1 day ago
04.05.20
‘Tiger King’ Getting New Episode According To Jeff…
 1 day ago
04.05.20
15 items
NBA YoungBoy Disses Kodak Black & Jackboy, Nike…
 1 day ago
04.05.20
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA…
 2 days ago
04.04.20
Lovely Grooves: 10 Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample…
 2 days ago
04.04.20
Kobe, Duncan, Garnett, Rudy T Highlight 2020 Basketball…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
15 items
Quarantine Boredom Has Inspired Crazy TikTok #NakedChallenge
 2 days ago
04.04.20
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 3 days ago
04.04.20
Detroit Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Photos
Close