CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged

Sno Down The Aisle?!

Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Source: Astrid Stawiarz / Getty

After a year of dating, Jeezy and Jeannie Mai are engaged!

The rapper/philanthropist and The Real co-host had a quarantine date night back on March 27 where Jeezy maybe quizzed Jeannie on what he got for being trapper of the year four times in a row and then dropped down on one knee.

The 42-year-old artist had originally planned to propose to the 41-year-old Mai sometime in April during a planned trip to Vietnam but due to the novel coronavirus COVID-19, he decided to surprise her at his Los Angeles home.

PEOPLE first broke the news.

The two began dating in November 2018 but didn’t become public until last August, when they walked the red carpet at a Street Dramz gala. Since then, we’ve seen Sno evolve from how we first met him in 2005 and over the weekend, we saw him pop-locking to one of his new songs with Shawty Redd on TikTok.

Congrats to Jeezy and the future Jeannie Mai Jenkins!

RELATED: Jeezy Drops ‘Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision’ EP With Shawty Redd [LISTEN]

RELATED: Jeezy Surprises Girlfriend Jeannie Mai With Star Studded Birthday Party [Video]

RELATED: Jeannie Mai Fawns Over Her Boo Jeezy, Talks Their Romantic 8-Hour First Date [VIDEO]

Jeannie Mai , Jeezy

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Badgley Mischka - Front Row - February 2020 - New York Fashion Week: The Shows
And Then What: Jeezy, Jeannie Mai Are Engaged
 1 hour ago
04.06.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Hasn’t Been Home A Second &…
 2 hours ago
04.06.20
JAY-Z & Meek Mill Provide Much Needed Masks…
 3 hours ago
04.06.20
15 items
Lil Jon vs. T-Pain Instagram Live Battle Sets…
 1 day ago
04.05.20
‘Tiger King’ Getting New Episode According To Jeff…
 1 day ago
04.05.20
15 items
NBA YoungBoy Disses Kodak Black & Jackboy, Nike…
 1 day ago
04.05.20
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
Floyd Mayweather’s Daughter Arrested After Allegedly Stabbing NBA…
 2 days ago
04.04.20
Lovely Grooves: 10 Classic Hip-Hop Songs That Sample…
 2 days ago
04.04.20
Kobe, Duncan, Garnett, Rudy T Highlight 2020 Basketball…
 2 days ago
04.06.20
15 items
Quarantine Boredom Has Inspired Crazy TikTok #NakedChallenge
 2 days ago
04.04.20
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In…
 3 days ago
04.04.20
Detroit Bus Driver Who Complained About A Passenger…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Cardi B Reveals She Went To The E.R.;…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
11 items
Teddy Riley & Babyface Are Facing Off For…
 3 days ago
04.04.20
Playboy Carti - Astroworld Festival 2019
Playboy Carti Arrested In Georgia On Drug, Gun…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Man Infected With COVID-19 Spits In Train Passenger’s…
 3 days ago
04.03.20
Photos
Close