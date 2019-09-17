Jeannie Mai Fawns Over Her Boo Jeezy, Talks Their Romantic 8-Hour First Date [VIDEO]

In perhaps one of the unlikeliest celebrity couple announcements, the news that Jeezy and The Real co-host Jeannie Mai were dating shocked quite a few people. Mai took time to fawn over her boyfriend, calling the rapper her “equal.”

Page Six reports:

During Wednesday’s sixth season premiere of “The Real,” Mai, 40, gushed over the trap star, real name Jay Jenkins, to co-hosts Tamera Mowry-Housley, Loni Love and Adrienne Bailon.

“The things I’ve been criticized for my whole life and in my past relationships, ‘Jeannie, you’re too deep. You think about things too much,’ ‘Why’s everything got to have a purpose?’” she said. “I’m not one for small talk or small conversations — I want to know why do you think the way you do. What brought you to look at things the way you do? Who are you? Who’s important to you? And I found my equal.”

Mai continued, “He’s introspective; he’s passionate; he’s incredibly deep; he’s a visionary; he’s a great leader. He’s an amazing servant to his community.”

The outlet adds that Mai stated that the couple started dating back in November 2018.



Photo: WENN

