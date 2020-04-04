CLOSE
Pink Reveals She Was Diagnosed With COVID-19 In Instagram Post: “The Illness Is Serious And Real”

Pink Concert Indy

Source: Adam Williams / Radio One Indy

More and more celebrities are revealing their brushes with COVID-19, almost a month after Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebs to reveal they had the disease.

In a lengthy Instagram post, singer Pink revealed that she and her three-year-old were experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and had unfortunately tested positive. They begun self-quarantining and isolating for two weeks and have thankfully overcome it.

“This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends, and our communities,” she wrote. To help combat the disease, she is donating $500,000 to a hospital in Philadelphia, the same hospital where her mother worked for 18 years as well as another $500,000 to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s COVID-19 fund.

“THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home,” she wrote. VIew the full Instagram post below.

Two weeks ago my three-year old son, Jameson, and I are were showing symptoms of COVID-19. Fortunately, our primary care physician had access to tests and I tested positive. My family was already sheltering at home and we continued to do so for the last two weeks following the instruction of our doctor. Just a few days ago we were re-tested and are now thankfully negative. It is an absolute travesty and failure of our government to not make testing more widely accessible. This illness is serious and real. People need to know that the illness affects the young and old, healthy and unhealthy, rich and poor, and we must make testing free and more widely accessible to protect our children, our families, our friends and our communities. In an effort to support the healthcare professionals who are battling on the frontlines every day, I am donating $500,000 to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund in Philadelphia in honor of my mother, Judy Moore, who worked there for 18 years in the Cardiomyopathy and Heart Transplant Center. Additionally, I am donating $500,000 to the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency COVID-19 Crisis Fund. THANK YOU to all of our healthcare professionals and everyone in the world who are working so hard to protect our loved ones. You are our heroes! These next two weeks are crucial: please stay home. Please. Stay. Home.❤️

