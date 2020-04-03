Playboy Carti Arrested In Georgia On Drug, Gun Charges

Rapper Playboi Carti was arrested in Clayton County Georgia on drug and gun charges Thursday after he was pulled over in his Lamborghini. The “Die Lit” rapper, born Jordan Carter, was initially stopped for an expired tag according to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Inside his vehicle, deputies discovered 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone. Both Carti and another man, Jaylon Tucker, were arrested and taken to jail.

Carter was charged with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle, and not displaying an updated decal on his license place, per court records. He was released from jail shortly after his arrest. Tucker, the other man in the vehicle remains in custody on multiple gun and drug charges.

RELATED: Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

Also On 97.9 The Box: