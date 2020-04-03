CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Playboy Carti Arrested In Georgia On Drug, Gun Charges

What happened to stay inside?

Playboy Carti - Astroworld Festival 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Rapper Playboi Carti was arrested in Clayton County Georgia on drug and gun charges Thursday after he was pulled over in his Lamborghini. The “Die Lit” rapper, born Jordan Carter, was initially stopped for an expired tag according to Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill.

Inside his vehicle, deputies discovered 12 bags of marijuana, three guns, Xanax, codeine and oxycodone. Both Carti and another man, Jaylon Tucker, were arrested and taken to jail.

Carter was charged with marijuana possession, improperly passing an emergency vehicle, and not displaying an updated decal on his license place, per court records. He was released from jail shortly after his arrest. Tucker, the other man in the vehicle remains in custody on multiple gun and drug charges.

RELATED: Serial Thriller: Astroworld Festival 2019 Gallery

playboi carti

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Cardi B Reveals She Went To The E.R.;…
 3 hours ago
04.03.20
Playboy Carti - Astroworld Festival 2019
Playboy Carti Arrested In Georgia On Drug, Gun…
 4 hours ago
04.03.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 6 hours ago
04.03.20
DaBaby Pulls Up On Childhood Crush Raven Symone…
 9 hours ago
04.03.20
20 items
DJ Duffey Twerking On Tory Lanez’s Instagram Live…
 21 hours ago
04.02.20
5 itemsTekashi 69 performs
Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus,…
 23 hours ago
04.02.20
Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
O.J. Simpson Says ‘Tiger King”s Carole Baskin Did…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Megan Thee Stallion Has Something To Say About…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Ari Lennox Hilariously Claps Back At Snoop Dogg…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Tekashi 6ix9ine Might Become A Free Man Today…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
20 items
Scott Storch Vs. Mannie Fresh Instagram Live Beat…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Chuck D & Flavor Flav Announce New Public…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Snoop Dogg Gets Dragged For Telling Singer Ari…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Diddy Prays For Forgiveness And A Cure For…
 1 day ago
04.02.20
Photos
Close