YNW Melly Tested Positive For COVID-19

YNW Melly has tested positive for COVID-19. The Florida rapper has been behind bars facing a murder charge. Management has confirmed on his official Instagram page saying, “Melly has tested positive for COVID-19 today while awaiting his trial in Broward County Jail. He’ll be filing a motion for restricted release in hopes of better care due to any jails not being prepared to treat this new virus. He hopes for your support and to recover soon #prayformelly send positive energy to him please”

More news to come as story develops.

 

