Former Love And Hip Hop Star Shares Coronavirus Diagnosis: “I Have Pneumonia In Both My Lungs”

If you watched the first season of Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood, then you probably remember a guy named Sincere Show. He was a nightclub promoter who got into with Teairra Mari when the singer was looking to make a comeback musically. He hosted a showcase for her and had quite a few critiques of her performance and even her appearance at the time. That was his first and last season.

The promoter, born Vincent Coffey, recently revealed that he had been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Unlike many well-known individuals who have been asymptomatic, Coffey stated that he had fallen very ill, having pneumonia in both of his lungs and had been in the hospital after being sick for at least a week.

“About a week ago I wasn’t feeling my best. I had to call the ambulance to take me to the hospital,” he shared in a video from his hospital bed with breathing tubes in his nose. “They ran all the necessary tests and I was diagnosed with COVID-19. I’ve been in the hospital ever since.”

“I have pneumonia in both my lungs. It makes it difficult for me to breathe. It’s not a game,” he added. “I feel a little better today. They say…they’re really not saying much of anything and that’s the scary part about this, just not knowing.”

Coffey stated that the well-trained physicians and nurses he has been working with, they don’t understand the virus and because there is no cure, the treatment plan has been tough. With that being in mind, he said it’s simply “a waiting game.” Nevertheless, he’s optimistic about how things will turn out.

“I just want to let everyone know out there, I’m a be alright,” he said. “Regardless, I don’t even have the capacity to think about things in a way that’s not me getting out of this stronger. But I just want everyone to understand that this thing is serious. Play time is over.”

We’re hopeful for a quick recovery for him, and that more people will take heed to his warning. With the U.S. case count for COVID-19 being up to 155,705, with 2,810 deaths, playtime certainly is and has been over.

Click Here For The Latest On Our Coronavirus Coverage

