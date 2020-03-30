CLOSE
DJ Jazzy Jeff Reveals Battle With Pneumonia, Loss Of Sense Of Taste & Smell: “Stay Safe”

DJ Jazzy Jeff has went to social media to inform his fans that he has not been feeling too well. Philly legend, Jazzy Jeff stated on his Instagram that he has been dealing with pneumonia.

For those who do not know what pneumonia is it’s, an infection that inflames the air sacs in one or both lungs according to Mayo Clinic. Many people allege Jazzy Jeff might have the Coronavirus due to the similarities in these two sicknesses.

Jazzy Jeff stated on his Instagram story that people need to “please take this sickness serious…it does not care who you are..what you do or what your plans are. stay safe”. We hope for a speedy recovery for DJ Jazzy Jeff.

DJ Jazzy Jeff

Source: IG / DJ Jazzy Jeff

 

