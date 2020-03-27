CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Apollo Theater Launches Virtual Amateur Night Auditions

The Apollo Doc

Source: Courtesy of Tribeca Film Festival / Tribeca Film Festival

As the world seeks out new ways to keep everyone entertained during the quarantine it seems providing unique digital experiences is the way to go. One performance venue is also jumping in on the fun.

Page Six is reporting that The Apollo Theater is also pivoting their approach to booking their world famous Amateur Night auditions. The property has closed its doors due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Naturally this prevents thousands of emerging performers from showcasing their talents but the executive board at the iconic Harlem music venue have decided to let contestants apply for a slot remotely.

According to their Instagram clips can now be submitted online. Interested parties can send a Youtube or Vimeo video up to five minutes in length along with their formal application. Amateur Night at the Apollo Auditions are open to singers, dancers, comedians, rappers, spoken word artists, musicians, and variety artists ages 5 and older. Those chosen from the audition will have the chance to perform and compete for the grand prize of up to $20,000.

Those interested in submitting a video can start the process here.

Photo: Tribeca Film Festival

Apollo Theater Launches Virtual Amateur Night Auditions  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Future Drops Lavish “Tycoon” Video [WATCH]
 4 hours ago
03.27.20
French Montana Sued For Sexual Batter After Woman…
 4 hours ago
03.27.20
ABC13’s Chauncy Glover Tests Positive For Coronavirus
 4 hours ago
03.27.20
Rihanna Donates Personal Protective Equipment To NY
 5 hours ago
03.27.20
15 items
Jeezy Drops ‘Twenty/20 Pyrex Vision’ EP With Shawty…
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
Apollo Theater Launches Virtual Amateur Night Auditions
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
Big Sean Announces New Album ‘Detroit 2’
 6 hours ago
03.27.20
15 items
Harlem Globetrotters Star Curly Neal Dead At 77
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Instagram Tells Boosie To Chill With Pornhub-Worthy IG…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
The Internet Is Being Slowed Down Due To…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Trick Daddy Airs Out Social-Distancing, Longs For The…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
20 items
Draya Michele Stunts On The ‘Gram Again In…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Divorce Rates Expected To Rise Due To Corona-Quarantined…
 1 day ago
03.26.20
Judge Keeps Tekashi 6ix9ine Prison Release Socially Distant
 2 days ago
03.25.20
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Reignited Beat Battle On…
 2 days ago
03.25.20
Photos
Close