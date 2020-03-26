CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

26-Year Old Man Arrested For Licking Items Inside Of A Walmart

Following the news of a New Jersey man charged for a terroristic threat for going into a Wegmans coughing on the employees then saying he had COVID-19.

A Missouri man went into a local Walmart and started licking items off the shelf. White Male Cody Pfister posted the video onto Facebook where he is licking the items and screaming out “who’s scared of coronavirus?”

Listen Live

Well, you must not be scared of the virus Cody but hopefully your also not scared of jail time as well. Many people reported the video as soon as it was posted. In fact Missouri officials say that people from overseas even reported the disturbing video.

 

Related: BREAKING: First Death Of A Philadelphia Resident From COVID-19 Has Been Announced

BREAKING: Philadelphia ShopRite Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

26-Year Old Man Arrested For Licking Items Inside Of A Walmart  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
15 items
Harlem Globetrotters Star Curly Neal Dead At 77
 6 hours ago
03.26.20
Instagram Tells Boosie To Chill With Pornhub-Worthy IG…
 6 hours ago
03.26.20
The Internet Is Being Slowed Down Due To…
 7 hours ago
03.26.20
Trick Daddy Airs Out Social-Distancing, Longs For The…
 8 hours ago
03.26.20
10 items
Happy Birthday Ari Lennox! Here Are 10 Times…
 8 hours ago
03.26.20
20 items
Draya Michele Stunts On The ‘Gram Again In…
 9 hours ago
03.26.20
Divorce Rates Expected To Rise Due To Corona-Quarantined…
 12 hours ago
03.26.20
Judge Keeps Tekashi 6ix9ine Prison Release Socially Distant
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Reignited Beat Battle On…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
The Library Of Congress To Archive Dr. Dre’s…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Oprah Has Stedman Staying In Guest House; Leaves…
 1 day ago
03.25.20
Corona Clapbacks! Cardi B And Idris Elba Exchange…
 2 days ago
03.25.20
All Harris County Toll Roads Are Free For…
 2 days ago
03.25.20
Who Is Annie Turnbo Malone?
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Meek Mill Claims To Have Felt COVID-19 Like…
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Prada Will Be Producing Masks, Scrubs For Italian…
 2 days ago
03.24.20
Photos
Close