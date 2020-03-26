Your Voice Matters

Join the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University. Ask about the degree programs in public administration, political science, urban planning, administration of justice, and homeland security and emergency management by contacting the offices at 713-313-7760 at Texas Southern University and the Barbara Jordan-Mickey Leland School of Public Affairs, you can become a part of making history better through “excellence in achievement.”

TSU offers classes online at tsu.edu or bjmlspa.tsu.edu.

Join The School of Public Affairs at Texas Southern University; we educate all of Texas! 713-313-7760 for more information.

