H-E-B Announces Limit On Purchase Items During Coronavirus Outbreak

H-E-B

H-E-B has emerged as the standard-bearer for all things shopping during the coronavirus as the grocery chain has not only offered benefits and raises for workers but also continued to assist the community-at-large as we deal with a global pandemic. To ensure that all customers have access to products they need, they’re limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:

Food items 

  • Chicken – 2 items
  • Ground Beef – 2 items
  • Ground turkey – 2 items
  • Hot dogs – 8 items
  • Water multipacks – 2 items
  • Water gallons – 2 items
  • Baby formula – 2 items
  • Eggs – 2 items
  • Frozen vegetables – 4 items
  • Frozen potatoes – 4 items
  • Frozen breakfast – 4 items
  • Frozen pizza – 4 items
  • Boxed dinners – 8 items
  • Pasta – 4 items
  • Pasta Sauce: 4 items
  • Rice – 4 items
  • Canned Soup – 8 items
  • Canned Vegetables – 8 items
  • Canned Beans – 8 items
  • Canned seafood – 8 items
  • Canned meat – 8 items
  • Dried Beans – 4 items
  • Nut butters – 4 items
  • Oatmeal – 4 items
  • Cereal – 4 items
  • Bread – 4 items
  • Milk – 2 items
  • Powdered Milk – 2 items

Non-food items 

  • Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
  • Baby diapers – 2 items
  • Baby wipes – 2 items
  • Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
  • Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
  • Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
  • Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
  • Paper towels: 4 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
  • Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
  • Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
  • Liquid bleach – 2 items
  • Hand sanitizer – 2 items
  • Hand soap – 2 items
  • Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
  • Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
  • Latex gloves – 2 items
  • Masks – 2 items

They also are not accepting returns on the following items:

  • Paper Towels
  • Bath Tissue
  • Thermometers
  • Analgesics
  • Disinfecting Sprays
  • Disinfecting Wipes
  • Frozen Food
  • Liquid/Bar Soap
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
  • Vitamins/Supplements
  • Laundry detergent

Close