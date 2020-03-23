H-E-B Announces Limit On Purchase Items During Coronavirus Outbreak

H-E-B has emerged as the standard-bearer for all things shopping during the coronavirus as the grocery chain has not only offered benefits and raises for workers but also continued to assist the community-at-large as we deal with a global pandemic. To ensure that all customers have access to products they need, they’re limiting the purchase of the following items per shopping trip/transaction:
Food items
- Chicken – 2 items
- Ground Beef – 2 items
- Ground turkey – 2 items
- Hot dogs – 8 items
- Water multipacks – 2 items
- Water gallons – 2 items
- Baby formula – 2 items
- Eggs – 2 items
- Frozen vegetables – 4 items
- Frozen potatoes – 4 items
- Frozen breakfast – 4 items
- Frozen pizza – 4 items
- Boxed dinners – 8 items
- Pasta – 4 items
- Pasta Sauce: 4 items
- Rice – 4 items
- Canned Soup – 8 items
- Canned Vegetables – 8 items
- Canned Beans – 8 items
- Canned seafood – 8 items
- Canned meat – 8 items
- Dried Beans – 4 items
- Nut butters – 4 items
- Oatmeal – 4 items
- Cereal – 4 items
- Bread – 4 items
- Milk – 2 items
- Powdered Milk – 2 items
Non-food items
- Acetaminophen – 2 items total (includes baby, trial and travel sizes, OTC)
- Baby diapers – 2 items
- Baby wipes – 2 items
- Sanitary tampons, pads and liners – 2 items
- Bath tissue multipack (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 1 items
- Bath tissue single roll (SA, Gulf, Border, Central TX, W TX, N TX) – 2 items
- Bath tissue (Houston area) – 2 items
- Paper towels: 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial sprays – 4 items
- Disinfecting & antibacterial wipes – 4 items
- Trial and travel size disinfecting & antibacterial sprays/wipes – 2 items
- Liquid bleach – 2 items
- Hand sanitizer – 2 items
- Hand soap – 2 items
- Hydrogen peroxide – 2 items
- Rubbing (Isopropyl) Alcohol/swabs – 2 items
- Latex gloves – 2 items
- Masks – 2 items
They also are not accepting returns on the following items:
- Paper Towels
- Bath Tissue
- Thermometers
- Analgesics
- Disinfecting Sprays
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Frozen Food
- Liquid/Bar Soap
- Hand Sanitizer
- Cold/Allergy/Sinus Medications
- Vitamins/Supplements
- Laundry detergent
