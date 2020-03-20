CLOSE
Music
HomeMusicNew Music

Stream The Weeknd’s New Album ‘After Hours’

Belly, The Weeknd

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

If there was one person that made the kind of “mood” music made for a quarantine where you could sing to your heart’s content, be hedonistic like it was 2011 all over again, then there’s The Weeknd. Four years removed from his last album, 2016’s Starboy, the Toronto singer returns with After Hours, a 14-track album featuring production from Metro Boomin and more.

Led by the lead singles “Heartless” and “Blinding Light,” its Abel digging back into that same character fans initially fell in love with on House Of Balloons and re-emerged on 2018’s My Dear Melancholy EP.

Stream the new project below and watch the short film for the album as well.

RELATED: Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New “Heartless” Video

the weeknd

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Future’s Alleged Baby Mamma Eliza Reign Sues To…
 4 hours ago
03.20.20
California On Full Lockdown In Attempt To Halt…
 4 hours ago
03.20.20
Big Sean Gets Choked Up On “Hot Ones”…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
The CBC To Hold Coronavirus Response Town Hall…
 6 hours ago
03.20.20
12 items
Gamestop Tells Workers To Come In Even If…
 18 hours ago
03.20.20
20 items
Coronavirus Care Pack: 20 Rona Thirst Traps To…
 21 hours ago
03.20.20
Adam Housley’s Hand Got Caught Tamera’s Weave One…
 21 hours ago
03.19.20
Cardi B To Donate Royalties From The ‘Coronavirus’…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Nike Donating $15M To Help Combat Coronavirus Pandemic…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
New Netflix “Hack” Lets You Stream With Friends…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Drake Self-Isolates After Hanging Out With Kevin Durant
 1 day ago
03.19.20
15 items
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being…
 1 day ago
03.20.20
Floyd Mayweather May Cancel 2020 Fights Due To…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
K. Michelle Opens Up About IVF in the…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
1 item
Hi Haters: Happily Married Rasheeda Frost Says Kirk…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
10 Celebs Live Streaming To Keep You Occupied…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close