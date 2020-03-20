Stream The Weeknd’s New Album ‘After Hours’

If there was one person that made the kind of “mood” music made for a quarantine where you could sing to your heart’s content, be hedonistic like it was 2011 all over again, then there’s The Weeknd. Four years removed from his last album, 2016’s Starboy, the Toronto singer returns with After Hours, a 14-track album featuring production from Metro Boomin and more.

Led by the lead singles “Heartless” and “Blinding Light,” its Abel digging back into that same character fans initially fell in love with on House Of Balloons and re-emerged on 2018’s My Dear Melancholy EP.

Stream the new project below and watch the short film for the album as well.

