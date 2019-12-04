CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New “Heartless” Video

Belly, The Weeknd

Source: Xilla Valentine / No Kable Productions

I’m making this post just for you. I’ve never been a fan of The Weeknd. I don’t hate him or have anything against him, I just can’t get into his sound. It’s too somber and mellow for me. All of his music sounds the same if you ask me. But that’s neither here nor there. The fact of the matter is… ya man is back with a new song/video called “Heartless.” I watched the entire way through wondering how much money does one have to have to close down Old Vegas!?

Follow @AmirDiamond & @RadioNowHouston on Instagram

Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New “Heartless” Video  was originally published on radionowhouston.com

the weeknd

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
2019 Billboard Awards - Red Carpet Arrivals
Cardi B Defends Offset After His Instagram &…
 1 hour ago
12.04.19
Kendrick Lamar
Issa Wrap: 12 Songs That Totally Epitomized The…
 3 hours ago
12.04.19
CMA Awards 2019 Show
End Of An Era: Willie Nelson Says He’s…
 3 hours ago
12.04.19
No Limit Noodles: Master P Is Launching His…
 6 hours ago
12.04.19
Jay-Z’s Catalog Returns To Spotify On His 50th…
 7 hours ago
12.04.19
Watch The Weeknd Lose His Mind In New…
 19 hours ago
12.04.19
26 items
The 25 Greatest Games That Came Out On…
 20 hours ago
12.04.19
Lil Mo Reveals She’s Overcome Recent Battle With…
 21 hours ago
12.04.19
Slay! Supa Cent Brings In $1.3 Million In…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Billie Eilish To Be…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Scarlett Johansson Reunites With Her Family of Assassins…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
File Photo of Aaliyah
Aaliyah's music is finally coming to streaming platforms
 1 day ago
12.03.19
15 items
15 Times Trina She Proved She Was The…
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
 1 day ago
12.03.19
Megan Thee Stallion - Astroworld Fest 2019
Watch Megan Thee Stallion’s Full NPR Tiny Desk…
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Charges Against Remy Ma Dropped In Assault Case…
 2 days ago
12.02.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close