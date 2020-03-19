CLOSE
Quarantine Concerts: Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert Series

Artists are constantly finding ways to keep their fans entertained while social distancing from the world.

Erykah Badu posted on Instagram she’s hosting a live stream concert this weekend where fans can choose the songs.

Fans will be able to attend the mobile concert for one dollar and experience the interactive series by voting on the songs to perform via a poll.

“We gotta keep moving, y’all. We gotta keep this thing going,” said Badu. “We’re a community of artists who our survival depends on performing…Stay tuned. We’ll let you know the rest of the details very, very soon.”

[caption id="attachment_4134201" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Michael Kovac/Getty Images Entertainment / Getty[/caption] It doesn't get more ethereal and mystical than Erykah Badu. The Texas-bred beauty has been giving the world gospel for nearly 30 years yet has still managed to keep her mystique. In a December 2017 interview with Vogue Magazine, Badu declared: "We are all connected, not only with one another, but with the matter around us. We're just vibrating at different rates. Whenever there is a song in a key of C.I am resonating with all those things that connect with that note's frequency: the root chakra, the color red, the idea of tribe and community and grounding." We can all learn a thing or two, or four, from the mom of three who is never afraid to tell it like it is — even if the masses don't agree. " It's not what I'm saying, it's how I'm vibrating."

