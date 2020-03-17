CLOSE
Matagorda County Reports First Coronavirus-Related Death In Texas

KPRC is reporting that a man in his nineties has died in Matagorda County. The Matagorda County Hospital District confirmed that the patient tested positive for COVID-19. As we’ve been hearing, the elderly have a higher risk of dying from Coronavirus so let’s make sure we are keeping our parents, uncles/aunts and grandparents safe. Remind them to wash their hands and practice social distancing. This is not the time for them (or any of us) to be gathered in large crowds. Read more about this story on Click2Houston.Com

