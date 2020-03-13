CLOSE
These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof That She Drinks From The Fountain Of Youth

Premiere Of Focus Features' 'London Has Fallen' - Arrivals

Source: Jeffrey Mayer / Getty

Remember what 60 year olds looked like when we were kids? Our grandmothers definitely weren’t on anyone’s Woman Crush Wednesday list — but in this day and age, most of the “baddies” are old enough to be out parents…or grandparents.  We all know that Black doesn’t crack, but apparently it activates the golden fountain of youth hidden within all Black folks, cause have you seen Ms. Angela Bassett lately?

The 61-year old actress is not only stunningly gorgeous, she has a better body than most women that are half her age. Even if we take a step back from focusing on her looks, Ms. Bassett has the poise, grace and beauty that most of us could only dream of.

“Don’t settle for average. Bring your best to the moment. Then, whether it fails or succeeds, at least you know you gave all you had. We need to live the best that’s in us.” – AB

There so much we can all learn from the Black Panther star about how to stay so graceful and youthful. Bassett stopped by the Breakfast Club on Friday to dish about the new episodes of her FOX show, 9-1-1; but most of us finished the interview feeling a little more grateful to experience such regalness and even more impressed with her stunning good looks.

@DemitriusDaze: Angela Bassett is the prototype for what all women should strive to be…Classy, elegant, humble, down to earth and successful.

@ShanishaMonae: The 50+ looking like they’re in their 20s and the 20 somethings like they’re 40+……chillleeeee

Catch the flawless star on her new FOX show 911 when it returns March 16. And hit the flip for proof that Angela Bassett has been taking daily sips from the fountain of youth…foreva.  

These Vintage Pics Of Angela Bassett Are Proof That She Drinks From The Fountain Of Youth  was originally published on globalgrind.com

