SpringFest 2020 Cancelled Due To Travel Restrictions

SpringFest 2020 has been postponed. In an official statement, 97.9 The Box and Radio Now 92.1 state that travel restrictions with the lineup amid concerns of the COVID-19 coronavirus led to the official announcement.

“Due to unforeseen travel restrictions with our lineup, we are canceling SpringFest 2020. All tickets purchased through  Ticketmaster.com or the official venue ticketing site can be returned for full refund.”

SpringFest 2020 was set to take place March 20 with TISAKOREAN, Sir, Mahalia, Breland, Inayah, Skip Marley & Trapboy Freddy.

