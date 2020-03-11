CLOSE
Harvey Weinstein Sentenced To 23 Years In Prison On Rape Charges

Harvey Weinstein covicted of sexual assault in New York City court

Source: Andrew Lichtenstein / Getty

A New York City judge has sentenced disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein to 23 years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of sexual assault last month.

Weinstein, 67, was convicted on a third-degree rape charge as well as a first-degree criminal sex act charge after a lengthy trial and exposure that began the #MeToo Movement. Sentencing guidelines had him facing anywhere from five years to a maximum of 29 years in prison.

He stood accused of violating many women throughout his career in Hollywood, using his power to secure sexual favors and more. Last month, Weinstein was convicted of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcing a woman to perform oral sex on him in 2006.

He still faces charges in California.

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act In Manhattan Trial

RELATED: Harvey Weinstein Charged With Four Counts Of Sexual Assault In Los Angeles

