Jussie Smollett Loses Court Battle To Have New Charges Dropped

On Friday, the highest court in Illinois decided against throwing out charges that the actor staged the racist and homophobic attack.

Actor Jussie Smollett Returns To Court After New Grand Jury Indictment

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

Jussie Smollett will have to face new charges brought against him in relation to the alleged homophobic and racist attack that prosecutors believe he staged. Last Friday, a judge refused to throw out the new charges after the actor’s legal team attempted to get the matter cleared.

As reported by Page Six, Smollett, 37, attempted to have the new charges dismissed after stating that the judge misused his position and made a legal maneuver of ordering the appointment of a special prosecutor.

According to Smollett’s side, the judge misinterpreted the law. The Illinois Supreme Court will maintain the charges against Smollett but did not reveal publicly why they were moving forward as scheduled.

Chicago’s State Attorney Kim Foxxx called the court’s decision “bullsh*t” and described Smollett’s crime as a prank gone wrong. Foxx was a guest on the Ben Joravsky show a day prior to Smollett’s Friday court date where she essentially said that the focus on Smollett’s case ahead of the city of Chicago’s other issues is useless.

Foxx called out the city’s homicide clearance rate, and violent crimes and suggested that the attention on the Smollett is taking away the focus on more pertinent matters. She does seem to think that there was a crime committed, but called it a low-level offense and even told the host that many Chicago natives think the Smollett case is “stupid.”

As expected, Foxx was challenged for her statement and was a gust on the Fran Spielman Show to explain her comments. She told the show’s host that she didn’t think of the Smollett case overall as BS, but did say that the case being dismissed last year should have ended the saga and turn more attention to the widespread gun violence in Chicago.

Photo: Getty

Jussie Smollett Loses Court Battle To Have New Charges Dropped  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Jussie Smollett

