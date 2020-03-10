PJ Walker Talks Being The Face Of The XFL, Grinding In The League, NFL Aspirations & More! [EXCLUSIVE]

The newest star of Houston is none other than Houston Roughnecks quarterback PJ Walker! With the Roughnecks showing out as the only undefeated team currently in the XFL, PJ sits in with Good Morning H-Town inside the Houston BMW Studios to discuss his journey from Temple to the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts, then joining the XFL, playing in Houston, wanting to get back to the NFL, his childhood, daily motivation and more!

“You never know what could really happen throughout every day,” Walker says. “I have a younger brother who got arrested a few months ago but I try to guide him in the right direction by my action. So I just take it one day at a time and I tell most guys like my little cousin, ‘It’s just a process, bro.’ Everything you work for, everything you want is right in front of you. You can’t let nothing distract you from what you want to go, what you want to get to.”

Watch the full interview below.

