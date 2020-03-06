CLOSE
What in the Women’s History Month is happening here!? We wanted our forever first lady to run for office but she is clearly busy doing other things. Mrs. Obama  was having a grand ol’ time at the Christina Aguilera show in Las Vegas. During the show a male dancer approached Michelle and got his Megg The Stallion on. Michelle was not shy at all and enjoyed her self some twerkin’. This was obviously not her first rodeo and she had some fun while Barack was at home chillin’. On the real, Michelle when your done having fun we need you in office..ASAP! #OurForeverFirstTwerkin I mean, #OurForeverFirstLady.

Related: Happy Birthday, Michelle Obama! Here Are 15 Times Our Forever FLOTUS Defined Style And Grace

Michelle Obama Enjoyed Some Twerking By A Male Dancer [Video]  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

