First Case Of ‘Presumptive Positive’ Coronavirus Confirmed In Fort Bend County

19883938

Source: Rob Casey – SNS Group / Getty

The first official case of presumptive positive coronavirus has been confirmed in the Houston area.

Fort Bend County Health and Human Services officials confirmed the positive case of COVID-19 per a press release, stating that the patient is a man in his 70s who recently traveled abroad and is currently hospitalized in stable condition.

“This presumptive case is actionable and we are treating it as a positive,” officials wrote. “Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has started an epidemiological investigation and is leading the effort to quickly identity close contacts with the individual. Close contacts may include family members, co-workers, emergency responders, and other contacts.”

The situation is “rapidly evolving” according to officials and the FBCHHS is asking residents to remain calm.

Here are a few things the Fort Bend County Health and Human Services are asking people:

  • Do not go to the emergency room “unless essential.”
  • If you have symptoms like cough, fever or respiratory problems, contact your regular doctor first.
  • Wash your hands often with soap & water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating and after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing. If you don’t have soap and water nearby, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.
  • Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
  • Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
  • Stay home when you’re sick.
  • Cover your coughs and sneezes.
  • Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

coronavirus

