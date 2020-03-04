CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release This Summer

Can Jordan Brand have a little mercy on us and make this a MASS release so we can get a pair. Jesus...

Virgil Abloh

Source: Jordan Brand / NIke

Whenever Jordan or Nike releases a Virgil Abloh OFF-WHITE remixed sneaker silhouette, hypebeasts go bananas and get prepared to cut all kinds of throats in order to obtain a pair or two. Prepare for a Purge kind of frenzy come this summer.

After re-imagining classics such as the Air Jordan 1 and more recently Air Jordan 5’s, it’s being said that this summer Jordan will be releasing the long-rumored Off-White Air Jordan 4 and in the highly sought after “Bred” colorway.

Aw man. Y’all already know these particular L’s are going to hurt come release day. The sneakers originally made their debut last summer when an unreleased collection of OFF-WHITE Nikes and Jordans when Abloh teamed up with the Museum of Contemporary Art in Chicago to display some exclusive pieces including the OFF-WHITE Jordan 4’s and some Canary Yellow Air Jordan 1’s (heads is dying for those to drop).

Now that the cream versions of Virgil’s Air Jordan 4’s are set to drop later this Spring in Womens sizes (y’all know men are gonna be rocking those regardless), it’s only right that the Bred colorway release for the day one heads.

Unfortunately, these exclusive OFF-WHITE collaborations tend to be extremely limited to anywhere from tens of thousands to a few hundreds of thousands of pairs. Add that to the fact that these will more than likely be sold via in-store and online raffles, and your chances for obtaining a big fat “L” on release day becomes that much more evident.

Still, we’re gonna try.

Peep the on-feet pic of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be trying your luck to get ’em come summer 2020.

The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release This Summer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
The Air Jordan IV OFF-WHITE Breds To Release…
 1 hour ago
03.04.20
Rap Snacks To Give The Notorious B.I.G. His…
 2 hours ago
03.04.20
NeNe Calls Kandi ‘Fake’ For THIS #RHOA Moment
 4 hours ago
03.04.20
Model Slick Woods Gets Nipsey Hussle Face Tattoo
 5 hours ago
03.04.20
The Honey Pot Owner Says Sales Are Up…
 8 hours ago
03.04.20
MLB: OCT 13 NLDS - Game 4 - Dodgers at Mets
Carl Crawford Addresses Label Drama In New Interview:…
 18 hours ago
03.03.20
12 items
Drake Dragged For Calling Baby Mama Sophie Brussaux…
 19 hours ago
03.04.20
Cassie, Alex & Baby Frankie Debut Family Photos…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
15 items
Only Fans: Twitter Hilariously Remix OnlyFans In Wake…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Marc Daly Apologizes For Drama Caused By Saying…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Judge OKs Megan Thee Stallion’s Request To Release…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Wendy Williams Says She And Nene Leakes Were…
 1 day ago
03.03.20
Urban One Honors
Netflix Announces Stacked ‘Netflix Is A Joke Fest’…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
7 items
Yara Shahidi Transforms Into Aaliyah For ‘Grownish’ Spring…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
Tyler Perry Relieved No Foul Play Found In…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
Nicki Minaj Donates $25,000 To Trinidad’s St. Jude’s…
 2 days ago
03.02.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close