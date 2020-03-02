CLOSE
'Judge Judy' Ending After 25 Seasons On The Air

The TV legend who banks $47 million a year from the show says it was time

Judge Judy, arguably the greatest courtroom show ever is set to end.

After 25 seasons, Judge Judy Sheindlin says it’s time to move on from the show.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS, and it’s been successful,” Sheindlin told Ellen DeGeneres on Monday. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS, I think, sort of felt, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program, because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns.”

Sheindlin, who earns a ridiculous $47 million a year from the show, confirmed that the 2020-2021 season of her popular daytime courtroom show would be its last. She’s not retiring, however. A new show, ‘Judy Justice’ is in the works but details about the show and where it would air are scarce.

via GIPHY

The popular and Emmy-award winning “Judge Judy” began in 1996 and quickly became a fan favorite as Sheindlin’s dry wit, lack of patience and humor inside her small claims courtroom made her a household name. In fact, she became one of TV’s highest-paid stars and in 2017, she sold the library of the show’s thousands of episodes for a reported $95 million. It was the most-watched syndicated show for the tenth year in a row last year, bringing in over 9 million viewers.

“The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying ‘Judge Judy,’ and ‘Judy Justice’ will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?” Sheindlin told DeGeneres

