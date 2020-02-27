CLOSE
Morning Motivation (2/26): TD Jakes: “Keep Your Vision Forward, Not Backward”

Every day we may need a little affirmation or two and today’s pieces of Morning Motivation comes from none other than T.D. Jakes.

“You need a vision forward, not backward,” Jakes says in the video. “You cannot defeat what is eating at you until you decide that what’s in front of you is better than what’s behind you. The moment you decide what’s in front of you is better than what’s behind you … ‘Thank you for leaving me, thank you for letting me down!”

Gotta know your purpose out here. Tune in to more Morning Motivation moments on Good Morning H-Town 5 to 10 AM only on the Real Sound of H-Town, 97.9 The Box.

