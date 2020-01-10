Morning Motivation: “Will Your Faith Do Anything That Will Be Recognized”

Radio Boss here.
A lot of times you gotta have crazy faith in order to step into what you need to achieve. You put in the work, sacrifices to reach a certain step but feel like if I don’t get recognized for it, is it all a win? Am I really here if nobody notices what I’ve done, right?
Lot of mornings I listen to Mike Todd. Good brother and he always has the relevant messages. One message I latched onto happened to be when he decided to compare NBA GOATS. You got Kobe, you got Shaq, you got LeBron and you got MJ. Thing is, LeBron went No. 1 in the NBA Draft, Shaq went No. 1 in the NBA Draft. Kobe didn’t go No. 1. Nor did MJ.
So every time you make a sacrifice and take steps to get where you need to be, you gotta challenge yourself, even more, to live beyond the mediocre. Let Mike explain it too.