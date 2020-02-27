A Horror Classic Comes Back To Life In New ‘Candyman’ Trailer [WATCH]

The reimagining of the 90s horror classic Candyman is here.

The first trailer for the updated horror franchise dropped this morning. Directed by Nia DaCosta, the film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Colman Domingo, Nathan Stewart-Jarret and Aunjanue Ellis and is set in the “now gentrified-section of Chicago where the Cabrini-Green housing projects once stood.”

Yahya plays Anthony McCoy, an artist who becomes obsessed with the legend and Parris plays Brianna Cartwright, an art dealer who is also McCoy’s girlfriend. The trailer itself looks great but producer Jordan Peele using Destiny’s Child‘s “Say My Name” and giving it a horror remix the same way “I Got Five On It” by Luniz was for Us? Man, look.

Here’s the synopsis: For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy (Mateen) and his girlfriend, gallery director Brianna Cartwright (Parris), move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials. With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini Green old-timer (Domingo) exposes Anthony to the tragically horrific nature of the true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh grist for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifyingly viral wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.

Watch the trailer now. Candyman arrives in theaters in June.

