Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit The Polls If You’re A Black Millennial 

It’s 2020, which means it’s almost that time folks. Time to exercise your right as an American and cast your vote for America’s next POTUS, which could potentially change the current state of the country. When it comes to people of color, women and other minorities, this year’s elections is our chance to shift the way our country has been running itself for hundreds of years.

For months now, we’ve watched several candidates disrespect and ostracize African Americans, women and young folks in general. That’s why it’s imperative that we come together as a whole to hit the polls this November to change the narrative that has been placed on us.

Biden: Systemic racism exists. Fuck millennials though. Harris: I'll die Black. Also, I smoked weed while somehow listening to Pac in the 80s Booker: Put yourself in white people's position. And I got a boo…yeah, so not gay Warren: Looking Trinidadian, Japanese and Indian… — Dana White (@DanaVivianWhite) February 12, 2019

According to a National Poll, 48 percent of Democratic-leaning black voters back Biden as their choice for president, citing his time as former President Barack Obama’s vice president among reasons for their support. While Bernie Sanders is the favorite of black millennials, though his margin with that group is much smaller.

So obviously, there’s some generational divisiveness going amongst Black folks.

But now the AA vote is splitting even more starkly along generational lines, w/ younger AAs, whose loss of trust is in capitalism, leaning towards Sanders and older black voters, who post-Obama & given Trump, don't trust white voters, leaning Biden or heading towards Bloomberg. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) February 18, 2020

With all this confusion going on, it’s pretty hard to convince someone to go to the polls.

Im not voting but this election shit is wild . I got no skin in the game — Riz (@RizSince1978) February 18, 2020

Let’s face it, voting can be tedious and boring. But like most boring things, it has to be done. Hit the flip for five VERY good reasons why Black Millennials should be hitting the polls this year.

Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit The Polls If You’re A Black Millennial was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

kiyonnathewriter

Also On 97.9 The Box: