Stop Playin’: 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit The Polls If You’re A Black Millennial 

The most important election of our country's history is upon us.

Detroit Prepares To Host GOP Presidential Debate

Source: Chip Somodevilla / Getty

It’s 2020, which means it’s almost that time folks. Time to exercise your right as an American and cast your vote for America’s next POTUS, which could potentially change the current state of the country. When it comes to people of color, women and other minorities, this year’s elections is our chance to shift the way our country has been running itself for hundreds of years.

For months now, we’ve watched several candidates disrespect and ostracize African Americans, women and young folks in general. That’s why it’s imperative that we come together as a whole to hit the polls this November to change the narrative that has been placed on us.

 

According to a National Poll, 48 percent of Democratic-leaning black voters back Biden as their choice for president, citing his time as former President Barack Obama’s vice president among reasons for their support. While Bernie Sanders is the favorite of black millennials, though his margin with that group is much smaller.

So obviously, there’s some generational divisiveness going amongst Black folks.

With all this confusion going on, it’s pretty hard to convince someone to go to the polls.

Let’s face it, voting can be tedious and boring. But like most boring things, it has to be done. Hit the flip for five VERY good reasons why Black Millennials should be hitting the polls this year.

Stop Playin': 5 Very Good Reasons To Hit The Polls If You're A Black Millennial   was originally published on globalgrind.com

