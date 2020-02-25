CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Messy Alert: Draya Michele Exposes Ex For Letting His Friends Drive Her Car

You thought the petty wars was over? Sike! They just started. Draya Michele & Ex Fiance Orlando Scandrick started sending some shade to one another on social media. Draya and Orlando have recently split after being engaged for four year.

Former bench warmer for the Philadelphia Eagles Orlando Scandrick has been sending subliminal’s towards his Ex for awhile now. Michele decided to get her Twitter fingers going and tweeted some embarrassing information about Orlando and his posse saying “He got his homeboys driving my old car, I can’t wait to see who’s gonna be wearing my watch (clown face),” in a post & deleted tweet.

Sheeeesh!

Messy Alert: Draya Michele Exposes Ex For Letting His Friends Drive Her Car  was originally published on 1039hiphop.com

draya michele

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids…
 11 hours ago
02.25.20
Michael Jordan Honors Kobe Bryant With Moving Tribute…
 11 hours ago
02.25.20
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Restored Charges…
 12 hours ago
02.25.20
Mitchell & Ness Partner x Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report x Mitchell & Ness Team Up…
 15 hours ago
02.25.20
Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted…
 15 hours ago
02.25.20
Here’s Visual Proof That We Need A Jojo…
 15 hours ago
02.25.20
Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Ass Black History Month…
 16 hours ago
02.25.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 16 hours ago
02.25.20
Cardi B On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 17 hours ago
02.25.20
“Making The Band” Reboot Is Hosting Houston Auditions…
 18 hours ago
02.25.20
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Eulogy For Kobe &…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Wale Talks Industry Pressure and Success on ‘Pull…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close