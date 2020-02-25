CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids Clowns [Video]

Clown school is in session.

Damon Dash

Source: photo: WENN

Dame Dash has some explaining to do. It seems the mogul has been out of pocket when it comes to his children.

As spotted on HipHopDX the Cakeaholic had a very rough time during a recent sit down with his kids. On a trailer for WE TV’s Growing Up Hip Hop the Harlem native is seen sitting down with his oldest son and oldest daughter. In what seems to be a family therapy session Dash is accused of once telling his son Boogie “Don’t come around until you fix yourself” which is assumed to be a reference to the reality star’s alleged problems with alcoholism. His sister Ava also confirmed comment.

View this post on Instagram

On another set with @duskopoppington #FAXXX #TheLife

A post shared by Boogie Dash (@boogiedashtl) on

Damon goes on to deny the claim and then things get tense. “You’re not being honest” he says while continuously interrupting which prompted Ava to retort “You’re the reason we can’t talk”. The situation gets even more combative as Dame calls them both spoiled. This clearly frustrates his son as he proceeded to get up from the couch and motion that he would be leaving the set. To that Dame says “You’re so sensitive, you’re such a little girl”.

The confrontational atmosphere causes the therapist to be concerned. While he attempts to quell the bad vibes Dame starts doing way too much with his words. He goes on to call both Boogie and Ava “stupid” and “disrespectful” before saying “You’re both clowns.” Dame proceeds to leave the premises with his White girlfriend Raquel Horn. You can see the exchange below.

Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE tv

Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids Clowns [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Dame Dash

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Family Feud: Dame Dash Calls His Own Kids…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Michael Jordan Honors Kobe Bryant With Moving Tribute…
 3 hours ago
02.25.20
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To Restored Charges…
 4 hours ago
02.25.20
Mitchell & Ness Partner x Bleacher Report
Bleacher Report x Mitchell & Ness Team Up…
 6 hours ago
02.25.20
Bill Cosby’s IG Page Shows Support For Convicted…
 7 hours ago
02.25.20
Here’s Visual Proof That We Need A Jojo…
 7 hours ago
02.25.20
Deontay Wilder Blames Heavy Ass Black History Month…
 8 hours ago
02.25.20
20 items
Like Fine Wine: Female Celebrities Over 50-Years-Old
 8 hours ago
02.25.20
Cardi B On Zaya Wade: ‘Let People Find…
 9 hours ago
02.25.20
“Making The Band” Reboot Is Hosting Houston Auditions…
 10 hours ago
02.25.20
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Vanessa Bryant Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Helicopter…
 1 day ago
02.25.20
Vanessa Bryant Shares Heartfelt Eulogy For Kobe &…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Wale Talks Industry Pressure and Success on ‘Pull…
 1 day ago
02.24.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close