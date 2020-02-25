Access Houston || Houston Intl Trade Development | HCC Black History Gala

CLOSE
On this segment of Access Houston we welcome back Henry Keculah, founder of 4.0 GPA, and first timer on the show, Judge Bill Littlejohn. Henry and Judge Littlejohn are here on behalf of the Houston International Trade Development Council and the Liberian Association of Greater Houston to talk to us about Point of Return Liberia: African History and Society Series happening at TSU Saturday, February 29th. We talk about the economic development and trade opportunities in Liberia, the history of Liberia and the back to Africa movement.

Our next conversation is with Karl “King” Mayes, gala committee member for the 13th Annual HCC Black History Gala. This year’s theme for the black history gala is African-American Female Empowerment and will feature a panel with legendary actresses Lynn Whitfield and Robin Givens. Porceeds to benefit African-American students attending HCC.

