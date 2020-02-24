CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor Of 50th Birthday [PHOTO]

Actress Niecy Nash is showing us that “50” is the new whatever you feel like it!

The “Claws” star recently celebrated her 50th birthday and to honor her big day, she put her cakes on front street with a very clever ponytail.

In the photo, you can see Nash in posing with a long ponytail with clips falling down her back that read, “Happy 50th birthday Ms. Niecy Nash. Slay. Boss. Blessed. ”

 

She also hit us with another angle with a caption that promotes being true to yourself. It reads:

T R A N S P A R E N T • S E E | Tipping my hat to all those who don’t run from the truth or hide their pain. To those who have had to begin again over and over… I see you. I love. I am you. We got this! Taking my 50th trip around the sun happier than I’ve ever been! #50andWinning 🎂

 

 

Ms. Nash has never been shy to show off her assets… and we love it! Keep doing you, Ms. Nash!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor Of 50th Birthday [PHOTO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Niecy Nash

Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Ksubi and Travis Scott Collaboration Launch
Travis Scott And Chase B Reopen Space Village…
 47 mins ago
02.24.20
Niecy Nash Posts Sultry Instagram Snap In Honor…
 3 hours ago
02.24.20
Drake Says His Next Album Will Be More…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
Wale Talks Industry Pressure and Success on ‘Pull…
 4 hours ago
02.24.20
Justin Bieber Sang “Never Would Have Made It”…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Jury Deliberations Continue In Harvey Weinstein Rape And Assault Trial
Harvey Weinstein Convicted Of Rape, Criminal Sex Act…
 5 hours ago
02.24.20
Jada Pinkett Smith Checks Snoop Dogg’s Gayle King…
 8 hours ago
02.24.20
Lizzo Named Entertainer Of The Year At Star-Studded…
 1 day ago
02.23.20
New Boo Alert: Wendy Williams Is Dating An…
 1 day ago
02.23.20
33 items
The Bold, The Black & Beautiful Slay The…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
Cardi B Sued For Assault By Security Guard?
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Cardi B Stars In All New Reebok Doorbell…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Dwyane Wade Makes Rap Debut On Rick Ross’…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Damn, We Old: Movies That Turn 20 In…
 3 days ago
02.21.20
Erykah Badu’s Badussy Incense Sell Out! Here’s How…
 4 days ago
02.21.20
Fans Call for TMZ Boycott Over Leaking Black…
 4 days ago
02.20.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close