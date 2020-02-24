CLOSE
Watch “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service [Live]

The long-awaited public memorial service for Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and seven others who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26th will take place today at 10 AM PST (noon CST).

The Staples Center, which has been sold out for days in preparation for the memorial service, is asking those who are unable to be in attendance to watch at home or from their offices. The venue estimates nearly 350,000 people surrounded the venue in the days following Bryant’s death and turned it into a makeshift memorial site.

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest in a private funeral at Pacific View Memorial Park in the Corona Del Mar neighborhood in Newport Beach, California on Feb. 7.

No official guest list or speakers gave been announced but you can expect greats from around the sports world and more to be in attendance to share stories about Bryant, his playing days, his family life and his impact.

Stay tuned for more details as the service begins.

Watch “A Celebration of Life – Kobe and Gianna Bryant” Memorial Service [Live]  was originally published on theteam980.com

gianna bryant , kobe bryant

Photos
