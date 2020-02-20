Access Houston || Torch Bearer | Crib Convos w/ The Collective

This segment of Access Houston we welcome back Amanda White, the founder of Torch Bearer Re-Entry. Ms. White is back to tell us about the great things that they’ve been doing over at Torch Bearer and the let us know about the Grand Opening.

Our next conversation is with Cory Grant, b.k.a., Cory the Real Estate Guy, and Darrien Dunham, The Credit Caterer. These two are having ‘Crib Convos w/ The Collective event on March 12th, which will educate you on how to get your credit straight and what you need to buy your first house. Also, how owning leads to financial freedom, investing in appreciating assets that can produce financial gain in the future, and how instrumental credit is to the some buying process.

