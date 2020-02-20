Lauren London Shuts Down Rumors She’s Dating: “Stop F*ckin Playing With Me And My Name”

People can’t help but insinuate that if one famous person takes a picture with another famous person, they’re dating. Case in point, the internet revisited photos DIddy posted of the Roc Nation Brunch for a throwback Thursday and centered in on one of Lauren London.

Diddy captioned the pic, “More lost files … me and my sister @LaurenLondon at the @RocNation brunch.” Now, considering how Puff looked at Lauren, it took all of twelve seconds before dust-mites, the sick and shut up and Blues Clues Detectives of the Internet to suggest the two were dating.

Well, Lauren had to immediately shut down part of her day that’s probably used to relax, burn something, drink a green juice, go over a script or play with Kross and Kameron with one simple IG post.

See? Let that be that.

RELATED: Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed To Netflix

RELATED: Lauren London Reveals How Nipsey Hussle Encouraged Her To Love Her Body Post-Pregnancy

RELATED: Lauren London Tributes Her King Nipsey Hussle After The Release Of His Final Music Video ‘Higher’

Also On 97.9 The Box: