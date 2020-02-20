CLOSE
Report: Pop Smoke Seemed To Be Targeted In A Hit

A robbery with nothing actually stolen?

Street Style - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2020-2021 : Day Three

Source: Jeremy Moeller / Getty

Was Pop Smoke set up? A new report insinuates that the Brooklyn rapper who was shot and killed during a home invasion was the victim of a targeted hit.

Speculation has been running rampant about the circumstances of the 20-year-old’s death since news broke of his untimely demise.

In an update from TMZ, it seems that the man born Bashar Barakah Jackson was the victim of a targeted hit, with surveillance footage backing up the claim. According to people who have seen the footage, on Wednesday morning four men creeped up on the Hollywood Hills home the “Dior” rapper was staying in around 4:30 am.

The four snuck into the back and after a couple of minutes, three of them walked back up to the front of the home by the side, while the fourth seems to have walked in the backdoor—where there was no camera. The fourth man isn’t seen again until he walks out the home’s front door.

We can assume it is the same gunman who fired multiple shots in the home, striking Pop Smoke, who was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Despite initial reports of a robbery, the man seen rushing from the home did not appear to be carrying any pilfered goods. And by the description of their movements, and the timing, they had a lay of the land and knew exactly where to go.

This new report seems to be leading to only more questions surrounding Pop Smoke’s untimely demise. Rest in power.

Report: Pop Smoke Seemed To Be Targeted In A Hit  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

pop smoke

