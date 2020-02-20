Royce Da 5’9″ is the consummate rapper’s rapper is there ever was one. He has always put out solid projects full of bars and concepts but now he’s making beats. His new album Sankofa is the Detroit rapper’s first foray behind the beat machine for his own project. He’s back to focusing on his own work only after 7 years teaming up lyrical supergroup Slaughterhouse. Royce talks about what’s going on with Slaughterhouse after group mate Joe Budden & Eminem, who owns Shady records they were signed to, got into a public beef.

Royce Da 5'9′ On Being The Friend Between Joe Budden & Eminem [Exclusive Video]

