CLOSE
News
HomeNews

BRUH: Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’ To Better Understand Racism

This may be the wildest Black History Month headline ever.

According to authorities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Robert Noye, a black man, kidnapped a white woman over the weekend and forced her to watch “Roots,” Alex Haley‘s 1977 miniseries regarding the history of slavery in America and threatened to kill her and chop off her body if she tried to move.

Noye forced the woman to watch the entire nine-hour series so she could “better understand her racism,” according to a criminal complaint.

The 52-year-old Noye was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. He told the woman to stay in her seat and watch the entire series or he would kill her and “spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago,” per cops.

Roots, an eight-episode, series won numerous Golden Globes and is considered a landmark in televised storytelling and more, chronicling Alex Haley’s family history from the enslavement of his ancestors to the modern liberation of his ancestors’ descendants.

IMAGE CREDIT: KCRG

 

Iowa , robert noye

Also On 97.9 The Box:
Videos
See All Videos
Exclusive Interviews
See All Interviews
Latest
Selena Archive
Selena’s Life, Legacy To Be Celebrated At Tribute…
 2 hours ago
02.18.20
Damon Dash Sues Ex-Wife Rachel Roy for Fraud
 6 hours ago
02.18.20
‘Queen of Katwe’ Actress, Nikita Pearl Waligwa, Dies…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
10 items
“It’s A Real B*tch Birthday”: Megan Thee Stallion…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
You Feeling Steph Curry’s Baecation Pics With Wifey…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
15 items
Chaka Khan Gets Dragged Through The Fire Over…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 1 day ago
02.17.20
JJ Watt, Kealia Ohai Wed In Bahamas
 2 days ago
02.16.20
5 Reasons Why We Should All Be Excited…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
14 items
Was Aaron Gordon Robbed AGAIN At The Dunk…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Kandi Burruss’ Old Lady Gang East Point Restaurant…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
15 items
Future Shares “Life Is Good” Remix Featuring DaBaby…
 3 days ago
02.15.20
Meet Jalaiah Harmon: The 14-Year-Old Behind The Viral…
 4 days ago
02.15.20
Couple Claims Choosing Sides In Cardi B &…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Gayle King Accepts Snoop’s Apology, “I Understand the…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 4 days ago
02.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close